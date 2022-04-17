IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.78. 1,505,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,581. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.