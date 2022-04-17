Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Inogen alerts:

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inogen during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.35. 309,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,877. Inogen has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $82.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen (Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.