Insider Buying: Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Major Shareholder Buys $9,999,994.74 in Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc acquired 2,369,667 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $9,999,994.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,855,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,969.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.18. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
About Lyra Therapeutics
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
