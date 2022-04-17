Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells $211,098.15 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CHE opened at $498.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after acquiring an additional 76,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
