Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells $211,098.15 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CHE opened at $498.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after acquiring an additional 76,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

