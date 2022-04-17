Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 2,067 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,067 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $370,613.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 463,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,168,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $115,857.90.

On Friday, April 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $116,051.33.

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total transaction of $112,763.02.

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

CRVL stock opened at $178.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.97. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.41 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.72%.

CRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CorVel by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CorVel by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in CorVel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CorVel during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

