Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Sells C$67,877.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total transaction of C$67,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,618,468.57.

TSE EFR opened at C$13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.41. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$14.33.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$2.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 1.0716475 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EFR shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

