Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $88,451.20 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $88,451.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $28,701.64.

On Monday, February 14th, Hussein Mecklai sold 6,513 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $443,014.26.

Shares of PI stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.11. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,053,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after buying an additional 50,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Impinj by 2,528.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 124,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

