Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells $1,205,328.74 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,207,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,853,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Talos Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Talos Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Talos Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TALO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

