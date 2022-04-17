Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,987,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,168,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,854,803.21.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $5,930,635.68.

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88.

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $5,181,750.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on THRY shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thryv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.