Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insignia Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Insignia Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Insignia Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. 133,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,009. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.62. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 73.83%.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

