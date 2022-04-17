INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of IIII stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,921. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $4,432,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $4,268,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 15.3% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $2,455,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 33.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 101,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

