Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 200.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 36,152,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,012,090. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $186.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

