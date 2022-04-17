International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Decreased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $126.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

