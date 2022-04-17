International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Up 62.8% in March

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,900 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the March 15th total of 419,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.
In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. 358,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.57.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. The business had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About International Money Express (Get Rating)
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
