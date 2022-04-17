International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Up 62.8% in March

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,900 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the March 15th total of 419,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Money Express by 86.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 37,103 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 75.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. 358,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.57.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. The business had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

