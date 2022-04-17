Internet Computer Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.94 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $17.59 or 0.00043583 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.94 billion and $160.22 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.34 or 0.07565642 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,428.82 or 1.00142856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00052191 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 480,092,649 coins and its circulating supply is 223,884,533 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

