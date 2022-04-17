Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,192,000 after purchasing an additional 641,004 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,395,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after purchasing an additional 120,789 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,469,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,413,000 after purchasing an additional 238,839 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,334,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM stock remained flat at $$21.25 during midday trading on Friday. 565,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,843. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.