Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,815. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $169.33 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

