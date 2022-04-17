Investment Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 2,738 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Erste Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

TSM traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.36. 17,828,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,241,542. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $96.91 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

