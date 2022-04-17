Investment Partners LTD. Invests $280,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,584,000 after acquiring an additional 31,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $117.24. 1,399,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average is $111.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

