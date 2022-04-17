Investment Partners LTD. Purchases New Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.47.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. 16,348,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,175,134. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.00. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

