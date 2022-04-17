Investment Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.19. 960,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,928. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $105.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

