Investment Partners LTD. Sells 294 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.20. 1,611,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,085. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

