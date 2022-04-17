iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%.

IQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.51.

Shares of IQ traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.12. 25,188,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,307,626. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $16.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

