iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,718 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. 1,297,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

