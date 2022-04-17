iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 549,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,679 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $39,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,253,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,820,000.

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $73.77.

