iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Natixis grew its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 444,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,144,000.

NYSEARCA:EWK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,733. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

