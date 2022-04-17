iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

DVY stock remained flat at $$128.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,253. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $130.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

