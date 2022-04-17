iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $54,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $128.84 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $130.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

