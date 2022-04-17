iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

BATS ITA traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $111.92. The company had a trading volume of 586,590 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.73. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

