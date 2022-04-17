Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

ITCB stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $441.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCB. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.