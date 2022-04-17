Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
ITCB stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.23.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCB. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.