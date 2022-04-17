J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 287 ($3.74).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($4.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of SBRY traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 241.80 ($3.15). The company had a trading volume of 4,966,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 260.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 277.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 233.60 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 342 ($4.46).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

