Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.16.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after buying an additional 1,569,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,393,000 after buying an additional 410,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,854,000 after buying an additional 1,043,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,377,000 after buying an additional 959,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,121,000 after buying an additional 331,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

