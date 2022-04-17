Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,369 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $123,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

