Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,188,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,138. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.82. The company has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

