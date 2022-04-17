Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Head-To-Head Review

Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jowell Global and SinglePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jowell Global $96.88 million 0.43 $3.59 million N/A N/A SinglePoint $810,000.00 7.82 -$5.37 million ($0.09) -1.03

Jowell Global has higher revenue and earnings than SinglePoint.

Profitability

This table compares Jowell Global and SinglePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jowell Global N/A N/A N/A SinglePoint -286.75% -1,922.60% -134.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Jowell Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of SinglePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jowell Global and SinglePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jowell Global 0 0 0 0 N/A SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Jowell Global beats SinglePoint on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jowell Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 24,513 Love Home Stores. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, China.

SinglePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and financing brokerage services. The company also operates as an online retailer of health, wealth, and lifestyle products; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through online stores, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture. In addition, it offers mobile web credit card gateway services; and automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

