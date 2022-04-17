JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $126.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

