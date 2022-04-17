JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Price Target to GBX 170

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of POFCY opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

