Jupiter Tops One Day Trading Volume of $275,943.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. Jupiter has a market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $275,943.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00045906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.40 or 0.07574408 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,406.48 or 0.99841953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052242 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 935,509,946 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

