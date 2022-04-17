KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,707 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,753,000 after purchasing an additional 292,934 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,840,000 after purchasing an additional 917,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after buying an additional 719,088 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at $86,357,000.

About KAR Auction Services (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.