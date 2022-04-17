Karbo (KRB) Price Hits $0.0889

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Karbo has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Karbo has a total market cap of $836,038.11 and approximately $65.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.66 or 0.00585622 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo (KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,403,725 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.