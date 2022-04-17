Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

ACN stock traded down $6.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,904. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.56. The company has a market capitalization of $202.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,910.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.