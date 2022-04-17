Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,513,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,222,000 after buying an additional 2,799,233 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $32.68. 18,763,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,313,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

