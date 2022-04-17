Karp Capital Management Corp Has $328,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $590.39. 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $364.27 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $545.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.74.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $573.57.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.