Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 224 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39,382 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $10.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.53 and a 200-day moving average of $277.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

