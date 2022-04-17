Karp Capital Management Corp Takes $223,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,315,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

