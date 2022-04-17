Karp Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,479,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shares of JCI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.53. 3,877,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,858. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.66. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

