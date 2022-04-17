KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,360 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $301,362,000 after acquiring an additional 131,832 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,308,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $140,517,000 after acquiring an additional 174,647 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,873,000 after acquiring an additional 241,365 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after acquiring an additional 526,426 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.