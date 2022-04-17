KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,081,630 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Flex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Flex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,848,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,957,000 after purchasing an additional 259,844 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Flex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,593,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,456,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Flex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,683,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

