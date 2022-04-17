KBC Group NV Sells 907 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AGCO by 116.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 16.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 635,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,902,000 after acquiring an additional 87,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $141.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.04. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Barclays increased their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.55.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.