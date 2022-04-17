Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KW. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

